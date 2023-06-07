Sabina Chege begs MPs to save her from Azimio backlash





Jubilee Party nominated MP Sabina Chege is now pleading with her colleagues to save her from imminent removal as the Deputy Minority Whip.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel, the legislator urged fellow MPs to extend the theme of the event, which was reconciliation, to save her job in the National Assembly.

“In the same tone of reconciliation, I pray to my colleagues in Parliament that they also reconcile with me because the best thing I did was not to run away from them but to think of the bigger picture of Kenya,” Ms Chege said.

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition recently appointed Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje to succeed Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip during its caucus meeting.

Mr Mwenje was also appointed the acting leader of the troubled Jubilee Party, which is affiliated to Azimio la Umoja.

“Mr Speaker, since they are planning to remove me as the Deputy Minority Whip, I hope you will also look at it with a better eye and I extend the same branch to my colleagues in Azimio because there is nothing wrong I have done. The only thing I have done is to put Kenya first and not myself,” Ms Chege said.

The MP also said it will be for the good of all Kenyans for the outcome of last year’s General Election to be put aside.

“My appeal to all of us is that Kenya is bigger than all of us and we should work together to make sure that Kenya works… if Kenya burns, we all burn.”

She also urged Azimio leaders who skipped the event to accept the outcome of the last election, adding that it was the Azimio who handed over power to President William Ruto through former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is we who handed over power and it is necessary that we support the government of the day, not for ourselves but for the betterment of Kenya.”

The MP is part of a faction of Jubilee Party that has been warming up to the Kenya Kwanza government. The faction has accused suspended party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni of not being keen on moving the party forward.

The Chege-led faction has also called for a Special National Delegates Convention on July 23, 2023. The said meeting will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, in Nairobi.

The gathering will come after another meeting held on June 6, 2023, in which the Sabina group resolved to, among others, declare the deliberations of a separate meeting attended by former president Uhuru Kenyatta as null and void.

