Sabina Chege: From video vixen to Deputy President?





Sabina Chege on Monday turned up for an interview as the potential running mate of Raila Odinga ahead of the August 2022 polls, a move that marks a major highlight of the politician’s career which includes working as a video vixen.

Besides serving as Murang’a Women Representative for the past five years, the 50-year politician also enjoys a somewhat interesting career.

The highlight must be when he featured alongside deceased Benga musician John De’Matthew’s in a song titled Njata Yakwa?

In the five-minute video which has since garnered close to three million views on YouTube, the politician, then a young innocent lady, is spotted in a playful mood with the singer as she smiles from ear to ear.

She would later be forced to publicly deny an existing romantic relationship with the popular singer.

Prior to that, the mother of three served as a radio presenter at Kameme FM between 2002 and 2005.

She also enjoyed a stint as programs controller at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC). She was also an actress at then national broadcaster, featuring as Rehema in the popular Tausi series.

Chege, who had earlier announced her intent to vie for the Murang’a gubernatorial seat only to change her mind, boasts a Bachelors degree in Education and Masters in Communications studies.

She was romantically linked with a youthful man referred to as Waziro Chacha during a stint in Parliament but rubbished the claims.

“I’m still young. I don’t need a Ben 10 (read younger man) and if I need one will not look for him (Chacha). That’s one thing I’ll tell you. I’m happily married and have children,” she said in a radio interview.

She’s served in the Parliamentary Health Committee and joins other leaders considered for the running mate position including Kalonzo Musyoka, Charity Ngilu, Peter Munya, Wycliffe Oparanya, Hassan Joho and Martha Karua