Sacked? Kamene Goro clears the air





Kamene Goro has rubbished claims that she was fired at Kiss FM.

Speaking to bloggers outside Lion Place minutes after signing off from the Kiss FM breakfast show, the bubbly radio personality said she stopped working for Kiss FM because she did not want to renew her contract with Radio Africa Group.

“The company did not fire me. My contract with them was up until the end of this month, January and there was no need for me to renew because I also told you I wanted more for my life,” she said.

Kamene said she had seen stories online suggesting she was sacked due to indiscipline cases. She said she has no bad blood with the company whatsoever.

“Sikufutwa kazi and I have no bad blood with anyone. I have seen those stories but it is okay to talk but at least talk from a point of information,” she said.

Kamene said she would be unveiling her new plans next week, but she also needs to take time to rest.

Asked if she would go back to radio, Kamene said she would return since radio is her first love.

“It is possible that you will get me on another station but there are also other things that I will be launching and you will see from next week with different people,” she said.

“I will get get back on radio after I am done with the things I want to do for myself. I also need a holiday and take some rest. I am tired.”

Kamene Goro joined Kiss FM in June 2019 with content creator Andrew Kibe who left the station in June 2020.

Comedian and now Lang’ata Member of parliament Jalang’o joined Kamene and worked together until he exited to start his political career in March 2022.

During her last day at Kiss FM, Kamene narrated how amazing it has been hosting the show despite some challenges.

“It is that final day and today marks the last day of me on Kiss FM,” she signed off her goodbye message.

