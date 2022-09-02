Sad! Baby dies as the mother goes on a three-day drinking spree 





A one-year-and-seven-months child died after her mother left her unattended and went on a drinking and miraa chewing spree for three days.

The mother 30, is said to have locked her child with no food and left the house.

Police in Kithimani, Yatta sub-County, Machakos, have launched investigations of the circumstances surrounding the death of the toddler.

According to the police, masons working in the neighbourhood repeatedly heard the intermittent crying of the baby and alerted the area Chief.

Upon receiving reports of the frequent cries, the Chief hunted down the mother who was found drinking and chewing miraa with acquittances in the village.

She was frogmarched and compelled to open the door to the house whereupon it was too late as the baby was found dead.

The incident has left many in shock. Yatta sub-County Children’s Officer Constance Muasa has called for authorities to bring the baby’s mother to book.

The baby’s body was taken to Yatta Funeral Home as the mother is being held at Yatta Police Station awaiting arraignment in court.

