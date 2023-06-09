Sad: Rongai mom kills two children, injures husband before attempting suicide





Police in Ongata Rongai have launched investigations after a mother allegedly killed her two young children and stabbed her husband three times before attempting to take her own life.

The couple, who are currently in a critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), were first brought to Sinai Health Centre covered in blood before being transferred to the referral hospital.

According to the local chief, who was the first on the scene, neighbours said the couple had been arguing at their home at Taaria Apartments along Maasai Lodge Road, and minutes later, they heard the husband calling for help.

Police said the woman allegedly stabbed her husband, Rodgers Andere, three times in the head and neck after he returned home at around 1am.

The 30-year-old man managed to escape and ran outside the house, bleeding, to seek help from neighbours.

According to a police report, Karimi, who stayed behind, locked the doors before allegedly killing her two children, Amani Otieno (6) and Tyrel Agogo (2), by stabbing them before turning the knife on herself.

Police were called to the scene and took the bodies of the two children, who were still in bed, to the mortuary.

Kajiado North Police Commander Hussein Gura said they had recovered the murder weapon, a kitchen knife, and had launched investigations.

