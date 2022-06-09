Safaricom ‘clarify’ reverse calls suggestions





Safaricom says it will not be withdrawing the the reverse call services from its clients.

This follows suggestions on social media.

But the telecommunications giant’s Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa confirmed the stance on his official social media pages.

I have received many queries on whether we are ‘killing’ our reverse call service. This is untrue.

We continue to provide this service as it addresses a key need to a large part of our customer base. — Peter Ndegwa (@PeterNdegwa_) June 8, 2022

The reverse call is a service that allows a customer to make a call without airtime.

The procedure involves the receiver of the call issuing authorization to accept the call and meet the costs involved.

Safaricom introduced the reverse call service in 2019 to enable its network users, and callers to transfer call charges to recipients.

“At Safaricom, we maintain our commitment to always provide our customers with relevant products in line with their needs.

This innovation is in line with this commitment and has been tailored to mirror the relationships between our customers with a goal of empowering them to always remain connected with their loved ones,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom during the launch of the service.