Saitoti bodyguard’s wife elected Narok Women Representative





Rebecca Tonkei, widow of the late George Saitoti’s bodyguard Joshua Tonkei, is the new Narok Women Representative.

She vied for the county seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The victory was received by cheers and celebrations with former Minister William Ole Ntimama’s daughter Lydia Masikonte leading with the congratulatory messages.

“We had a fair fight. It was without any abuse and you know politics is very delicate,” she explained.

The winner has also been urged to empower women in the county, including the youth and disabled.

Saitoti, a former vice-president, perished alongside Joshua Tonkei, in a grisly chopper accident in Kibiko Forest Ngong Hills on the outskirts of Nairobi, in 2012.

He had announced his intention to vie for the country’s presidency.

The cause of the crash remains scanty and Rebecca has in the past accused the government of going back on its word to educate her seven children.

She stressed that her family only received Sh5 million as her late husband’s gratuity from the National Police Service.

“I received the money and bought a house before we moved out of the police houses in Nairobi. That was it,” she said.