Sakaja ahead of Igathe in latest Tifa opinion poll





Kenya Kwanza’s Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred governor contender at 40 per cent, ahead of Jubilee Party candidate Polycarp Igathe who comes second with 32 per cent.

This is according to the latest Tifa Research poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The survey covered the popularity of candidates in the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial and woman rep seats as well as that of various political parties in the country.

Sakaja’s popularity in May was at 23 per cent, while that of Igathe was at 15 per cent.

From the survey, Sakaja is enjoying 41 per cent popularity among women voters compared to Igathe’s 24 per cent.

The sudden rise of Sakaja’s popularity comes amid the controversy surrounding his academic credentials.

In the Senatorial race, ODM’s Edwin Sifuna’s popularity rating of 27 per cent is three times that of UDA’s Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who polled 9 per cent.

However, with nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of Nairobi voters undecided on this race, Tifa noted that it is “too early to know what the eventual outcome will be.”