Sakaja defends move of not shutting down churches in residential areas





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has defended not shutting down churches in a post across his social media platforms.

Sakaja was highly requested also to shut down noisy churches as he did the bars, but shared that he would not be doing so as he was a believer.

However, aggrieved Kenyans called him out saying he was biased on his noise pollution mitigation agenda but in a quick rejoinder, the first-time governor has responded to the claims by saying, “Even with the night clubs, we didn’t start by shutting them down.

We spoke to them over time, and they agreed to comply, but some ignored it. Then we took action. We are asking churches and mosques to be considerate, and we will have a discussion with them. There will be an order.”

Sakaja explained that the church and other places of worship are where people understand the law, urging them to do what the law provides.

“We are going to have a conversation with the churches that please let us be considerate of others, and that is how you spread the gospel by being a good example.

Of course siwezi enda kufunga kanisa. Hiyo sitafanya (I won’t do that) because I’m a believer, and I will not touch a place of worship, whether it’s a mosque, a church or a synagogue, but we are urging them to set an example and be responsible.”

However last week, police raided 1824 club disrupting revellers enjoyment time, hours after the county chief issued a final warning to nightclubs in the city’s residential areas to comply with the order to revoke their licenses.

Though Sakaja issued the directive after complaints from the public about increased noise pollution from nightclubs in residential areas, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) asked him also to accord the same treatment he did pubs and restaurants to churches.

