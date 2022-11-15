Sakaja denies sidelining Muslims after court stops vetting of CEC nominees





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has claims by the Muslim community that they have been sidelined by his administration.

This comes as the Muslim community and Sakaja’s administration prepares for a court battle over the vetting of nominated County Executive Committee.

The vetting and approval of CECs nominees and nominees to the positions of County Secretary and senior advisors of the governor has been stopped after the Employment and Labour Relations Court issued a conservatory order.

Also read: Sakaja signs his first Appropriation Bill of Sh38 billion to law

“The Conservatory Order is hereby issued, staying, setting aside vetting, and approval of the announced County Executive Committee Member nominees and nominees to the positions of County Secretary and senior advisors of the County governor,” the court order issued by Lady Justice Ann Mwaure reads, setting November 21 for mentioning.

However, speaking on the matter on Monday when signed the Sh38 billion Appropriation Bill into law, Sakaja said he will defend the names of the appointed CECs before the court.

“The notion that for you to be served, you must see the name of somebody with your sir name, or somebody who goes to the same place of worship with you is a flawed notion that could lead to balkanization of our country,” Sakaja said.

Also read: Nairobi Governor Sakaja warns youths against crime

“They have gone to court, and we are defending the case because it will set a very negative precedence that people think these positions are to be rewarded to tribes. Our problems are the same, and we are here to serve all Nairobians,” he said.

The governor also said the county Public Service Board has shortlisted names of the County Chief Officers who will be vetted to serve Kenyans without basing their appointments on tribal line.

The vetting of the CEC nominees had initially been set for November 14 to November 16, but was put aside to allow the court to make a ruling on the matter.

Also read: Professor Wajackoyah dares President Ruto to extend his term