Sakaja excited after learning to use filters on TikTok





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is slowly adapting to his new engaging social media platform, TikTok.

The social media app, which allows users to post short, lip-synced music, talent or comedy videos, has taken the social media world by storm.

Today, he was excited after learning how to use filters to make him look flawless.

He is celebrating his 38th birthday.

He used the platform to thank his fan and followers for their birthday messages.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes. Nikama nimepata filters,” he said as he tried to hide his face from the camera.

In the caption, he said he was aging well and wished all February babies a happy birthday.

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes. This is how 38 looks and feels 😄😄 msitake kuzeeka 😂 😂 😂 #fyp #kenyantiktok #38 and happy birthday to all feb babies.”

In yet another video, the county boss asked his fans to teach him how to edit videos and photos.

Sakaja is a few days old on the app and has already garnered over 265k followers, which made him feel appreciated.

“So day one, 64,000 followers, good Lord, I think I will enjoy this, ahsanteni sana finishing up at the office wacha niende home ni relax, I hope you are not in a noisy bar kesho kanisa kama kawa

64k followers day 1 👊👊 asanteni sana #fyp #nairobitiktokers #sakaja,” he said.

His fans have also been engaging him in the comment section, with many asking him to respond to their comments.

One fan said, identified as Emmanuel, said Gov.Sakaja is energetic to make the city better promising to vote for him again in 2027.

Another fan actresswambui asked the governor not to fail his people.

“I hope you saw the video on how we cast the votes for you, hizo kisses😂😂😂zote zisiende waste keep your game high future president.”

For his 38th birthday, Sakaja will plant 3,800 seedlings in the city today. This is in a bid to restore Nairobi’s green status.

The exercise will occur in various wards within the county with the assistance of the National Youth Service.

