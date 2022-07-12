Sakaja ‘excited’ as High court dismisses petition

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja in a meet the people tour at Toi market in Nairobi. POOL

Johnson Sakaja has publicly shared his excitement after his clearance to contest for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

This follows a ruling by the High Court to dismiss a petition to disqualify him from the gubernatorial race over the validity of his university academic papers.

Justice Anthony Mrima said the electoral commission did not commit any mistake in clearing the senator since there was no evidence he was not qualified to contest for the seat.

Upholding the decision of the Commission’s dispute resolution committee to throw out the complaint lodged against Mr Sakaja’s candidature, the judge ruled that the petitioner, Dennis Gakuu Wahome, failed to discharge the burden of proving the senator’s Team University certificate was fake.

“I’m excited and happy that the great people of Nairobi will be handed an opportunity to elect the leaders they want,” said Sakaja.

Despite the clearance, the youthful Senator is still under investigation on suspicion of forging his University degree.

The politician has, in recent media interviews, admitted to studying online to acquire a degree from Teams University in Uganda.

Sakaja who is contesting in a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, is, alongside Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe, considered favourites to win the top County seat.