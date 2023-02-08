Sakaja gives Enforcement Officers second chance with County jobs

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja gestures when he met a team from Nation Media Group (NMG) led by Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama on November 23, 2022 at County Hall in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has said that all the 700 enforcement officers whose contracts ended under defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to be employed in Nairobi County.

His remarks come days after the officers protested at the county inspectorate college last week.

The officers claimed they were dismissed from work even after the functions of NMS were transferred back to the county.

“I direct that all former NMS enforcement officers whose contracts with NMS expired to report back to work immediately and be paid their pending dues,” Governor Sakaja said.

He said that no one would be dismissed from work under his leadership, saying that the country is going through tough economic times and will be unfortunate for officers to be fired.

The governor added that the officers would be prioritised by the county government if they apply for permanent and pensionable jobs.

Also, the governor has encouraged those serving on contracts in the county to consider applying for permanent jobs.

“I will not allow any officer to treat another with less dignity.”

Last week, the protesting officers claimed that they hadn’t been paid their dues in the last three months.

