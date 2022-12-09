Sakaja: I have no problem with your sherehe this Christmas in clubs





Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has said that his administration has no problem with people celebrating in bars during this Christmas season as long as they maintain orders and reduce noise pollution.

Speaking while giving updates on the upcoming Nairobi City Festival that is set to begin on December 12th to 17th Sakaja said that what he is against is the noise from clubs.

“I really do not have a problem with people celebrating and enjoying themselves during this festive season. What I am against is the loud noise that comes from bars and restaurants,” said Sakaja.

He noted that as long as the recreational centre has an operating license, and they have soundproof, he has no problem with them, operating.

He noted that he had a conversation with the bar owners and various stakeholders and they agreed that the bars will install a soundproof system.

“Some people are suffering from insomnia because of lack of sleep. This is due to the loud noise that comes from the bars. Our children also need quiet places, not rowdy ones,” noted Sakaja.

He has called upon the bars and restaurants that have an operating license to continue with their business.

“The only thing we are not going to allow is loud music,” said Sakaja.

Just a few weeks, Sakaja issued an order banning nightclubs from operating in residential areas.

The county boss said the move follows complaints from the public over noise pollution from bars, restaurants, nightclubs and liquor-selling premises.

“From now on, no nightclub licenses will be issued or renewed for premises operating within the residential areas,” Sakaja said.

He also issued an order for the cancellation of operating licenses for nightclubs that are already in business.

“Playing of music must stop by 10 pm and all the liquor outlets to provide parking space for their clients because we will impound vehicles causing obstruction along roads and footpaths,” the governor said while giving the directive.

