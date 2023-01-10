Sakaja: I’m working with Azimio to prevent impeachment





Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has come out to defend himself from the recent attacks being propagated by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, morning, the governor said that he consulted with President William Ruto and his deputy before naming his County Chief Executives and the Chief Officers.

This comes after a section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MCAs in the Nairobi County Assembly protested over the governor’s appointments, which they alleged hugely favoured the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

The governor said that he had to consult the party leadership over the key appointments, bearing in mind that the Azimio was the majority side in the Assembly and even from the voting pattern in the last election.

“We didn’t do well in the presidential votes in Nairobi, the Azimio did well. They defeated us in the Senate seat, we were defeated in the Woman Representative election, and we got only 4 MPS from the entire 17 seats…in MCA seats, where there are issues, out of the 85 wards, we got 35 as UDA, so we are the Minority in the Assembly,” Governor Sakaja said.

“I asked the President, what are we going to do. Because if I decide to appoint all the ten CECs from the UDA party, it won’t go through and you will start hearing about the impeachment issues. The president heard and asked me to go and consult with the Azimio leader Raila Odinga and other leaders as well…I also consulted with the Deputy President as well.”

The Governor added that his appointments have been spread across the communities living in cosmopolitan Nairobi County and that he will continue working with all of them without any discrimination.

Earlier on, the Muslim Community in Nairobi expressed their dissatisfaction with Sakaja’s appointments, claiming that they had been left out despite being among the biggest contributors to the county’s development.

However, the governor defended his list of nominees in court, saying that it was impossible to spread the ten positions to all the communities in the county.

