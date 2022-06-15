Sakaja now blames Uhuru for his academic woes, vows to be on the ballot





Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has reassured his supporters that he will be on the ballot on August 9, 2022. In a statement on his official Facebook account, the UDA gubernatorial candidate also blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for being behind his woes.

He further dismissed the revocation of his degree by the Commission for University Education (CUE), terming it as a politically instigated move.

In a statement on Tuesday, CUE chairman Prof Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha made it clearly that the commission does not recognise Mr Sakaja’s degree certificate.

But in his response, Senator Sakaja, who claims he studied and graduated from Team University in Uganda, accused President Kenyatta of intimidating CUE to illegally revoke his degree.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and the entire State machinery have gone on an intimidation spree against institutions locally and in Uganda to revoke the recognition of my qualifications in a bid to stop me from being the Governor of Nairobi,” Sakaja’s statement reads in part.

Mr Sakaja also claims the government sent officials from the Kenyan High Commission in Uganda to intimidate staff at the university, whose management, however, remained firm and maintained that studied at the institution.

“The only institution that has succumbed to this intimidation is the Kenyan CUE. It is also instructive that the letter by CUE has been written and signed by the chairman on the CEO’s letterhead! We are also aware that the commission did not meet to make this decision and it was done by the Chairman under duress,” he said.

Senator Sakaja said efforts to threaten him with arrests will not dim his resolve to serve the people of Nairobi.

The senator will be running against Mr Polycarp Igathe who is former Nairobi County deputy governor. Mr Igathe enjoys the support of President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.