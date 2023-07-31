Sakaja on the spot for huge payments to nine firms with no work to show for

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while appearing before the County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee at KICC in Nairobi on February 14, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Pressure is mounting on Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over unexplained millions of shillings paid to nine companies for which no goods or services were provided.

Former County Executive Committee Member Janet Muthoni Ouko has vowed to lead Nairobi residents in a protest at City Hall in the next seven days if Finance CEC Charles Kerich does not step aside for investigations.

This comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations launched its probe into the payment of millions of shillings to nine companies that provided no services to the county government.

In a statement, Ms Ouko said city residents have not seen the services rendered by the said nine companies, yet millions of their money has already been paid out.

She called on the governor, who holds the highest moral authority in the country, to make a public statement on the scandal and pledge to cooperate with investigators.

Ms Ouko also said in addition to the CEC, the Chief Officer in charge of Finance, Ms Abdi Asha and the County Head of Treasury should also step down.

“Should the governor not comply within seven days, the coalition will take action, including, and not limited, to mobilize Nairobians to mass action to eject the corrupt officials from office as well as mobilize county taxes resistance from the various sectors until confidence is restored back in the leadership of the county,” Ms Ouko said.

Ms Ouko, who is the Executive Director of Tunza Mtoto Coalition, has further said the County Assembly of Nairobi, which is the oversight body should address the wanton corruption in the county.

She claimed that mega-corruption has been taking place at City Hall at a time when majority of city residents are struggling with burden of high cost of living.

Recently, the Controller of Budget declined to sign a payment of Sh1.4 billion to law firms among firms demanding Sh21 billion legal fees offered to the county. The county has the highest pending bills in the country, which stands at Sh100 billion.