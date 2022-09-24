Sakaja praises Badi for refurbishment of Uhuru Park and Central Park

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Nairobi Metropolitan Servcies Director General Mohammed Badi during a tour at Uhuru Park on Septmber 23, 2022 PHOTO: NMS

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has praised outgoing Director General, Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi for the good job he and his team did in refurbishing Uhuru Park and Central Park.

The governor who toured the parks on Friday together with Badi said that he was impressed by the works.

“Well done Maj. Badi and NMS team on Uhuru Park. Nairobians will really enjoy this. We plan to have parks and such recreational areas throughout the city as all Nairobians deserve this. Asante sana,” he said.

He added that the wonderful works which are still ongoing at Uhuru and Central Park about to be completed.

“Hii Uhuru’ Park itashika sana. Wonderful works ongoing and about to be completed. Enjoyed the tour. Ever had a boat ride at Uhuru Park? If not ngojeni tu kiasi,” Sakaja added.

A year since their closure to pave the way for rehabilitation, the two recreational parks are yet to be reopen to the public.

The two parks have been undergoing renovations since September 2021 under the stewardship of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in a bid to transform them to international park standards.

The renovations followed approval of a motion by the Nairobi County Assembly to reform the parks which have for years suffered neglect.

In July this year, the NMS boss announced plans to transform the two facilities to the same standards as recreational parks in Dubai.

Gen Badi said the renovations were made in a bid to restore green spaces in Nairobi County, as well as to transform them to international park standards.

Last month, NMS gave the public a sneak peek into the new-look facilities ahead of the opening whose date is yet to be announced.

The two parks will now play host to several recreation facilities among them an outdoor gym, jogging tracks, botanical trails and a skating park. The 12.9-hectare park will boast manicured lawns, maintained trees, enhanced walkways and green spaces.

The basic facilities at the parks were built for people in the 1960s and 80s who were less than one million at the time but now Nairobi has a population of more than four million.

