Sakaja: Protesters filmed vandalising city infrastructure to face charges





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has said that the protesters caught on camera vandalising property in Nairobi will be arrested and prosecuted.

While condemning Monday’s protest, the governor said those captured on cameras stoning buildings and uprooting infrastructure would be charged as he recounted the loss in the county due to the anti-government protests.

“We need to have a dialogue on the protests, and also, those who were caught on Camera uprooting infrastructure will be charged,” said Sakaja, who was speaking at City Hall during the launch of the second Rapid Results Initiative wave.

On Tuesday, the city boss said that Nairobi county bore the worst, with most businesses closed. He disclosed that the county collected Sh30.3 million as revenue yesterday, half of what the county collects daily.

“We collected half of our daily revenue, Sh30.3 million, due to Azimio protests and we cannot sustain it should it be weekly,” the governor said.

He added that the daily revenue collections dropped drastically following the protests that hugely affected Nairobi’s Central Business District.

“I’ll still appeal that we need a solution,” Governor Sakaja said. “The protests witnessed yesterday in Nairobi and other towns need a resolution.”

Sh121.2 million will be lost in a month if the protests continue.

Sakaja’s plea comes as the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga on Monday announced weekly protests against the administration of President William Ruto.

According to Raila, the Azimio will pressure the government to reduce the cost of living and stop the ongoing process of recruiting Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while in Mombasa on Monday, said the country lost Sh2 billion due to the protest as he called for the Azimio leaders to end the demonstration.

Business activities were mostly halted in Nairobi CBD following the protesters’ encounter with the police.

Other counties, such as Kisumu and Migori, experienced the demonstrations too.

Kenya Airways Sunday closed its booking offices in Kisumu for fear of the impact of the protest.

On Tuesday, most businesses resumed in the capital, with the usual heavy traffic being witnessed.

