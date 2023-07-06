Sakaja puts land grabbers on notice

Photo: Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja speaks at Charter Hall on July 5, 2023, during the launch of the free Early Childhood Development and Education(ECDE) funds and subsidized Vocational Training Centres support grant as well as the issuance of Ward Bursary program. PHOTO WILFRED NYANGARESI|NATION

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has put land grabbers on notice.

Speaking on July 5, 2023, at the launch of the second phase of the Executive Scholarships and Ward Bursaries for disbursements, the county chief warned those that had grabbed public land belonging to schools to pack up and leave ‘before the law catches up with them’.

“Those that have been stealing land meant for schools, I ask you to start packing and move out because we’re not going to negotiate. That we can not negotiate,” said Sakaja.

Lavington Primary School in Dagoretti North is among the schools whose land has reportedly been enchroached by unknown people.

The governor reiterated the need to protect schools’ property for future prosperity, citing that allowing land grabbers to thrive will threaten studies of future generations.

“In many of our estates that we live there is no green space. We must maintain those green spaces that we have in schools. ”

He recently handed over title deeds to over thirty schools in Nairobi as a security to their property.

The governor said that his scholarship will benefit about 30,000 pupils enrolled in county public pre-primary schools, where each will be allocated Sh3,200 to support their studies.

“These funds will, therefore, go a long way in setting the standards and more extensively improving the physical facilities of our schools, ensuring a conducive environment and greater access to quality education in our public ECDE Centres. “

This comes as the governor continues to construct kitchens in selected primary schools ahead of his school feeding programme, which will target 250, 000 school going children in public schools.

