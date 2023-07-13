Sakaja reshuffles his CECs barely eight months into office

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja addressing residents of Nairobi during the 60th Madaraka Day Celebrations at City Stadium in Nairobi on June 1, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reshuffled his County Executive Committee members in an apparent bid to improve service delivery to the people. These are the first changes under the governor and come barely eight months after the CECs took office in December last year.

Section 31 of the County Government Act 2012 gives the governor the power to remove a county executive committee member at any time if the governor considers it appropriate or necessary, and the power to remove a county executive committee member if required to do so by a resolution of the county assembly.

In the changes, Ms Susan Silantoi has been moved from her previous portfolio of Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service to the Health portfolio.

In what appears to be a demotion, Dr Anastacia Nyalita, who has a background in health, has been moved to the Inclusivity portfolio.

Ms Maureen Njeri has been moved from Green Nairobi to Business and Hustler Opportunities, which was under CEC Rosemary Kariuki, who has also been moved to Talent, Skills and Care.

Mr Patrick Mbogo has been moved from Mobility and Works to Boroughs, Administration and Human Resources, while Mr Ibrahim Auma, who was under the Boroughs, will now be in charge of Green Nairobi.

The Sports CEC Mr Brian Mulama has been moved to Mobility and Works sector in the changes made.

Other three CECs, including Mr Charles Kerich, who is under Finance and Economic Affair docket, Stephen Gathuita (Built Environment and Urban Planning), and Michael Gumo of Innovation and Digital economy have not been effected by the changes.

The changes also comes after the County Assembly moved Sakaja’s feeding programme from the department of Health to Inclusivity, a program which Dr Nyalita has been campaigning for to boost health of school going children in Nairobi, and will now be under the programme after the changes.

Ms Silantoi is among the CECs who are close to the governor and was recently appointed as the Acting CEC in Built Environment and Urban Planning docket when Mr Gathuita was on sick leave.

