Sakaja responds on reported mkokoteni ban in Nairobi CBD





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed claims he’s banned handcarts, commonly referred to as mkokoteni, from accessing the Central Business District (CBD).

Via a short message on Twitter, Sakaja termed the reports as ‘fake news’

Ignore the fake news. There’s no ban on mkokotenis and handcarts. — Johnson Arthur Sakaja (@SakajaJohnson) August 29, 2022

In his first meeting with the county employees on Monday, the youthful governor also gave an order that all motorcycles impounded by City Hall askaris be released to the rightful owners unconditionally.

He also directed county staff to identify drop-off and pick-up points for the cyclists and electronic taxis to allow them to operate in an orderly manner and prevent harassment.

He then urged the operators to operate within the law.

The directive is a relief to the bodaboda operators, most of whom were arrested for minor crimes, including being caught packing at prohibited places.