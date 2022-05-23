Sakaja, Sifuna lead in Nairobi popularity contest





Johnson Sakaja will be elected Nairobi governor if elections are held today.

This is according to a poll by Mizani Africa conducted at the weekend.

The poll indicates Sakaja, Nairobi’s outgoing Senator, has garnered a 48.4% lead in the polls, with about 77 days left to the elections.

Sakaja, who is vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket is closely followed by Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe on 43.1%.

Igathe has hit the ground running in his campaigns and has been seen engaging in door-to-door campaigns with voters.

Meanwhile, Edwin Sifuna is the preferred choice for Senator with an overwhelming 62.6 respondents indicating they will vote for him.

Sifuna is vying on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket with Margaret Wanjiru, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, a distant second with 25%.

At the same time, Esther Passaris is favourite to retain her Women Representative seat as she commands a 67.6% followed by Millicent Omanga on 23.4%.

Nairobi is the most important cog of Kenya’s economy. It’s the capital of the country and known to contribute at least 45% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It was also recently ranked the sixth richest city in Africa and the best city for visitors to live and work in.