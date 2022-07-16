Sakaja, Sifuna, Passaris most popular candidates in Nairobi, Mizani polls show





Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is the most popular candidate in the city’s gubernatorial race, according to the latest opinion poll by Mizani Africa.

Results of the polls, conducted between July 8 to July 12, have given Mr Sakaja of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a popularity rating of 50.2 per cent ahead of Jubilee Party’s Polycarp Igathe whose popularity stands at 45 per cent.

Agnes Kagure, who is running as an independent candidate, is a distant third with 2.1 per cent. According to the survey, 2.5 percent of the respondents said they are still undecided.

In the senatorial race, Edwin Sifuna of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party would emerge victorious if the elections were held at the time of the survey. Mr Sifuna’s popularity stands at 52.4 per cent as compared to Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s (UDA) 37.4 per cent. The popularity of Ms Julie Kabogo, Mr William Wahome and Mr John Ochoti stood at 8.8 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, ODM’s Esther Passaris remains the most popular candidate for Women Rep seat with a popularity rating of 51.7 per cent followed by UDA’s Millicent Omanga with 39.4 per cent in the polls.