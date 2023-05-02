Inside Sakaja’s digital innovation deal with Moringa School, Mozilla

Photo: Governor Johnson Sakaja with Moringa School CEO Snehar Shah during signing of the agreement on Tuesday, May 2,2023/KEVIN CHERUIYOT

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mozilla Corporation, Moringa school, Adanian Lab, and Baraza Media Lab that will focus on the Innovation and Digital Economy Sector until 2027.

The deal will start in June 2023 and is meant to support entrepreneurs and startups in Nairobi as the county plans to digitalize all its services, including payment.

In his address, the governor said partnering with Moringa School to provide this valuable opportunity to the youths in Nairobi is in line with the level of innovation in the county.

“We believe that by providing free digital training skills, we can help unlock the potential of many young people in our city and equip them with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy,” Governor Sakaja said.

The youths will be able to access free introductory digital skills training, enrolment of Moringa graduates in the County’s Entrepreneurship and Mentoring programs, and marketing tech talent to Nairobi’s business community.

The governor said the program seeks to equip the young generation with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age and place tech talent into income-generating opportunities.

In his remarks, Digital Economy and ICT County Executive Committee member Michael Gumo said the county will be a leading innovation and ICT centre in the country, and have its place in the world when it comes to digital innovation.

Acting County Secretary Patrick Analo said that the county will support capacity building of youth through the county’s innovative centre.

Mr Analo said that Baraza Media Lab will be supporting the establishment of innovative Nairobi business assets, logos and digital promotion materials as well as bringing changes to the Nairobi website.

Moringa School Chief Executive Snehar Shah said the institution is excited to support the partnership and committed to positioning Nairobi as a full-fledged digital hub that can provide tech talent for Global needs.

