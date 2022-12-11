Sakaja to launch Nairobi City Festival

Governor Sakaja at Uhuru Park giving updates on the upcoming Nairobi City Festival PHOTO|WINNIE ONYANDO

Governor Sakaja at Uhuru Park giving updates on the upcoming Nairobi City Festival PHOTO|WINNIE ONYANDO





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is set to launch the Nairobi City Festival (NCF).

The first edition of this annual event will run from December 12-17, 2022 and will officer an opportunity to the youth from across the county showcase their skills and talents.

The Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) established the NCF to provide a platform that celebrates Nairobi’s diversity and rich creative arts and culture.

The festival which is dubbed the vibe of the city will be showcased at the refurbished Uhuru Park with 15,000 people expected to attend, interact and showcase their creativity.

The festival’s inaugural event consists of six pillars namely performing arts, visual arts, sports, culture, trade and information communications, and technology (ICT).

Visual arts entail using paint, canvas or various materials to create physical or static art objects. Graffiti and City photography are also included.

Under sports, Sakaja says the objective is to develop local talent and promoting sports.

“Food, fashion, film and matatu culture,” will be exhibited under the culture pillar.

Through the trade fair, Nairobi residents will be able to buy and consume locally made products that stem from urban merchandise, traditional or cultural wares, bead-works, leather products, artworks wood and metal work, service industry and textile.

The ICT expo will provide technology professionals a platform to exhibit industry innovations with E-sports and gaming hubs also displaying their products.

As part of his manifesto while seeking the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, Sakaja under his Sports and Talents promise in which he would provide the youth with opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

During the launch of his manifesto Sakaja shared that he believed that revamping sports, creative arts, and talents would be able to provide an environment that nurtured, grew, and monetized youth’s talents.

They (Sakaja and his deputy governor Njoroge Muchiri) shared that there would be an annual Nairobi Festival in December that would showcase the city.