Sakaja to Nairobians: Don’t call me, just send a text message

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja gestures during his swearing-in ceremony on August 25, 2022 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has asked the public not to call him but send him a text message.

After meeting with the Matatu Owners Association in Nairobi, the county head said that many people are calling him at ago, making it difficult for him to respond to all the calls.

Sakaja said that he is easily accessible through text messages.

He also noted that he had not changed his contact because he wanted to hear people’s views concerning his leadership.

Sakaja also noted that he receives several daily calls, which is quite overwhelming.

“I receive several calls in a day. I am not able to respond to all of them. So just send a text message, I will read and respond,” said Sakaja.

Sakaja gave his contact to the public to engage with them.

Just a few months ago, he opened a public suggestions box within the City where the public can drop their views, and he opens it weekly and responds appropriately.

Meanwhile, Sakaja has suspended three officers following the collapse of a building in Kasarani, Nairobi, which led to three people’s deaths.

The governor took action as he stated that the three officers had been given ten days to respond, failure to which further stern disciplinary action would be taken against them.

The three are Michael Agoya, the Senior Superintendent of the Building. Catherine Wairimu, an enforcement officer in Kasarani Sub-County, and Beatrice Kimathi, the Chief Superintendent of the Building.

“If I find any officer from Nairobi County culpable, at any point, for allowing construction of non-compliant developments to continue, they will go home and be charged. The building developer in Kasarani is responsible for the deaths, and we will work with the DCI to hold him accountable.”

“He did not have permits from the County and has continuously ignored enforcement notices to stop construction. This kind of impunity must stop,” Sakaja said on Friday in a statement.

