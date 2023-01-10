Sakaja to Rigathi: Talk to me rather than criticizing me in public





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has said he has no personal issues with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Following recent attacks, the DP has been attacking the governor over his plans to make Nairobi a county of order.

While appearing for an interview on Inooro TV on Tuesday, January 10, the governor said that the DP should have reached out to him first instead of criticizing his work in public meetings.

“Maybe there are instances where we did not agree with each other or where he feels like things did not go well and it would have been good to sit down and talk rather than going to the public,” Governor Sakaja said.

According to the DP, the move by the Nairobi governor to move a section of long-distance matatus from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to the Green Park Terminus was hurriedly implemented without consulting key investors.

The DP added that the governor was working without involving them, yet he was elected under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

However, the governor has dismissed the allegations from the DP, saying matatu operators were involved and informed about plans to decongest the city.

“There is no community that is being. We sat with 450 matatu saccos twice, and the long distance saccos and we said that we need to carry our business in line with the plans of the county.”

He said that matatus operating from Nairobi to Mt Kenya region were not moved from CBD and that they should not be the ones to complain.

The governor said that with Nairobi being the Capital City, it works closely with the national government and that something always comes across in such cases.

The governor said that he respects President William Ruto and his DP and that the national government has helped him unlock Sh922 million in county road networks for the few months he has been in office.

He reiterated the need for all the communities in Nairobi, including traders, to work together without considering their tribal lines.

While touching on his order to close the nightclubs in the residential areas, the governor said that the DP misled Kenyans by saying that he was targeting businesses being run by some communities.

