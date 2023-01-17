Sakaja to scrutinize inherited ballooning Sh 21b pending legal bills





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has sought clarification and verification of ballooning pending bills that he inherited from the previous administrations.

On Monday, the Governor established a committee that will review, scrutiny, and verifies the pending legal bills.

The governor said in a gazetted notice that the purpose of the Committee would address the matter of pending legal bills claimed against the County Government.

The Committee will be led by lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo and is expected to issue the outcome within three months.

Sylvia Mueni Kassanga is the committee’s vice chairperson, and the members include Eric Theuri, Aldrin Ojiambo, Dulma Farah Mohamed, David Kabeberi, Dickson Mutuku Mwenze, Elias Mutuma, Jackson Awele Onyango, Emily Chelule, Victor Swanya, and Wangechi Wahome Ng’ayu.

The two secretaries are Beatrice Auma Otieno and Francis Njoroge.

The Committee shall have access to reports of any previous investigations

relevant to its mandate, carry out research, submit monthly progress reports and a final report to the governor in the fourth month, and perform its duties independently without being the subject of control by any other authority.

When the governor took office last year, he promised the residents that his administration would not pay any pending bill without verification.

During a meeting with suppliers and contractors in October, he assured the Nairobi residents that his administration would audit all the bills to resolve the liabilities.

“The Government works in perpetuity so I still take up the debts incurred by the previous Government but I believe in business and support any development done for the good of the people of Nairobi.”

At the same time, the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi has called for a two-day Special Sittings commencing on Tuesday from 2.30 pm and Wednesday.

The Speaker said that the Sitting at Assembly Chambers would enable the Assembly to consider the Supplementary (1) Budget Estimates for the Financial Year 2022/23.

