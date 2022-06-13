Sakaja trends on Twitter, TikTok in academic papers puzzle

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja in a meet the people tour at Toi market in Nairobi. POOL

Johnson Sakaja is the butt of jokes on TikTok and Twitter as he faces a battle to prove he is qualified to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls.

The Nairobi Senator is facing increased scrutiny amid claims he doesn’t have a university degree, a requirement to vie for the gubernatorial seat according to Kenyan law.

Despite clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the county seat, Sakaka faces multiple petitions from interested parties who claim he did not complete his degree course at the University of Nairobi.

Meanwhile, a section of Kenyans have spotted the funny side to this circus.

“Some of us have degrees lying idle in the house yet some people are struggling to produce them out there,” observed a youthful lady in a TikTok video.

“How tables have turned,” observed iamsassy22 on the same social media platform.

Another comment from salomenkathathura read: “This world has no balance.”

If Sakaja Presented a fake degree certificate to IEBC, the certificate was certified by Commission of University Education . IEBC relies on that commission to authenticate a foreign degree certificate. How much did Sakaja bribe the CUE to certify his certificate…? — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) June 13, 2022

Johnson Sakaja thinks he can escape the transcripts chopping board like Raila Odinga. He doesn't have the muscles & balls to threaten the govt like Baba. It's clear that Raila Odinga doesn't qualify to even be an Mp, but because of national security he always get cleared. — George T. Dianoh™ (@georgediano) June 13, 2022

Besides Sakaja, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s degree has also been questioned with a pending court case. He is gunning for the county gubernatorial seat.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi is also on the spotlight with an ongoing active court case in which he seeks to defend himself from claims he forged his academic papers.

The three politicians have been cleared by IEBC to contest in the August polls.

“Very many characters in this country have unscrupulous printed certificates from River road which are used to get jobs while some individuals may have used documents of other citizens,” said nominated lawmaker Wilfred Sossion.