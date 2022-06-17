Sakaja turned away after presenting himself to the DCI

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja briefs media outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), headquarters in Nairobi on June 17, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Friday presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters with a protest letter following reports of a looming arrest.

In his letter to the DCI boss George Kinoti, through Mutuma Gchuru and Associates Advocates, Sakaja said he has not received any summon from the DCI.

His protest was prompted by an article in Daily Nation where Kinoti was reported to have said Mr Sakaja and officials of Team University in Uganda, where the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial race claims to have acquired a degree, are suspects in an international organised crime syndicate.

Also, in his letter, the Nairobi gubernatorial candidate wanted to know if the detectives had already concluded their investigations regarding his degree.

However, the senator was turned away with the National Police Service saying no police action was taken since Mr Sakaja had not be invited.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso also dismissed reports that had been shared on social media to the effect that Sakaja had been arrested.

“He was cordially received by officers and turned and turned away since he had not been summoned. He, therefore, left without any further police action,” Shioso said.

The UDA gubernatorial candidate had earlier in the day dared Mr Kinoti to arrest him, saying that his degree certificate is genuine.

Mr Sakaja is blaming his political opponents for his troubles, saying the questions that are being raised about his academic credentials are politically instigated.

He has specifically accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ruling Jubilee Party of working to ensure that he doesn’t become the city’s next governor.