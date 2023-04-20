Sakaja waives parking fees near mosques every Friday afternoon

Muslims conduct the 'Jumma' prayers on the first Friday of the Month of Ramadhan on May 10, 2019 at Nairobi's Jamia Mosque. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Muslims conduct the 'Jumma' prayers on the first Friday of the Month of Ramadhan on May 10, 2019 at Nairobi's Jamia Mosque. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that Muslim worshippers will be exempted from parking fees during Friday afternoon prayers.

The governor said the move would ensure that Muslims attending Friday prayers are not disrupted.

Governor Sakaja instructed the District Inspectorate team not to stop vehicles near the mosques between 12 pm and 2.30 pm every Friday.

He made the announcement on Wednesday evening when he hosted the breaking of Iftar at the Town Hall, attended by a section of Muslims and the county leadership.

“Fridays from 12pm to 2.30pm, no parking fee near any mosque,” said Governor Sakaja.

The governor said he would lobby Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to amend the Finance Act to ensure the order is implemented legally.

“Let us allow our Muslim brothers and sisters to go to the mosques without any harassment… no clapping at this time.”

Also read: Sakaja orders removal of barriers at former Hilton Hotel

Governor Sakaja said they would work with the leadership of each mosque to prevent non-Muslims from taking advantage of the deal.

The governor also assured them that their request to make Banda Street, where Jamia Mosque is located, a one-way street would be granted.

“I think it makes sense to make it one-way and treat it as a historical site. Jamia is one of the most historic mosques we have in East Africa, not just in Kenya.”

The Jamia Mosque leadership had also asked the governor to ban hawking on the streets near the mosque, which was granted.

The governor also reiterated that his administration would ensure that the place of worship is respected by allowing shops on one of the streets.

The governor also directed the district health team to ensure that unclaimed bodies identified as belonging to Muslims are released.

“The issue of individual unclaimed bodies at the mortuary, we will issue this waiver.”

Also read: Sakaja takes action after negligence report at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital