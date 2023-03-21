Sakaja: We can’t afford weekly protests, we need a solution

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses the county workers at Chater Hall on March 21, 2023 during the launch of the Rapid Results Initiative 2ndwave. PHOTO| WILFRED NYANGARESI

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has said that the protests witnessed on Monday in Nairobi and other towns need a resolution.

The Governor said the daily revenue collections dropped drastically following the protests that hugely affected Nairobi’s Central Business District.

“I’ll still appeal that we need a solution,” Governor Sakaja said.

Speaking at City Hall during the launch of the second Rapid Results Initiative wave, the Governor said that the culprits who took advantage of the protests must be held accountable.

He said some people were captured vandalising public infrastructures, singling out an individual who was seen carrying the road signage of Tom Mboya Street.

“Those who took advantage and uprooted public infrastructure, I saw someone carrying the Tom Mboya Street signage, those who were captured must be charged.”

This comes even as the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Mr Raila Odinga announced weekly protests against the administration of President William Ruto.

According to Mr Odinga, the Azimio will pressure the government to reduce the cost of living and stop the ongoing process of recruiting IEBC commissioners.

The protests were also witnessed in Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Kakamega towns.

Also, the Governor has said that in a few weeks ahead, the County Government of Nairobi will launch its own revenue collections platform, which will resemble that of the Kenya Revenue Authority.

