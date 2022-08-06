Sakaja: We have been through thick and thin

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja (center), Langata MP Nickson Korir (left) and Westlands parliamentary candidate Nelson Havi address the media at the Nyayo National Stadium on August 5, 2022 ahead of Kenya Kwanza Alliance's final campaign rally. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

United Democratic Alliance’s Nairobi County gubernatorial candidate, Johnson Sakaja, has said Kenya Kwanza Alliance everything is in place for the alliance’s last campaign rally in Nairobi.

Mr Sakaja spoke on Friday when the alliance’s campaign team inspected the Nyayo National Stadium which will host today’s rally.

Early this week, the political camp, under the leadership of Deputy President William Ruto, secured court orders to hold their last rally at Nyayo Stadium after Sports Kenya had initially cancelled the coalition’s application to book the venue for the rally.

“Our presidential candidate has gone through many obstacles in his bid. Tomorrow (today) will be a prayer and thanksgiving opportunity for Kenya Kwanza and Kenyans who believe in our dream. We urge the youth to maintain peace during the event,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja also noted that leaders of the coalition, particularly the Deputy President and himself, have been subjected to many tribulations during the the long drawn campaign period.

“The stadium will be full and there will be joy and celebration because it has been a tough journey. The Deputy President has been through tough times and we will thank God during the rally,” Sakaja said.

“There are those who said the name of the DP would not be on the ballot papers, and some said that even Sakaja would not be on the ballot, but we are in because of God,” he added.

Sakaja also said they will use the opportunity to call for peace and unity in the country among all communities ahead of Tuesday’s election. At the same time, he asked their supporters not to give out their IDs in exchange for money.

“You are not supposed to sell your ID. There are people who have been holding meetings asking voters to give away their IDs in exchange of Sh1,000, or Sh2,000. We condemn that, you don’t have to sell your future,” he said.

Sakaja has been facing hurdles in his gubernatorial bid since he was cleared to run using a degree certificate from Teams University, Uganda, although he has repeatedly defended the credibility of his academic credentials.

Dr Ruto, on the other hand, has been painted as a leader with of questionable integrity by his competitors.

During the inspection tour of Nyayo Stadium, Sakaja was accompained by other Kenya Kwanza leaders among them Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir, Starehe parliamentary candidate Simon Mbugua and Westlands MP candidate Nelson Havi .

Meanwhile, across town Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition will be holding its final rally at Moi International Centre, Kasarani.