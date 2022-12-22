Salt Bae reprimanded for ‘salty behaviour’ at World Cup

Socialite Anerlisa Muigai with world famous Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, famously known as Salt Bae, in Dubai. PHOTO | COURTESY

Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after his World Cup antics saw him face the ire of football fans around the world.

The viral celebrity chef real name Nusret Gökçe, managed to get himself banned from the oldest tennis tournament in America.

The Turkish chef broke a golden FIFA rule by making his way onto the pitch following Argentina’s victory over France on Sunday.

Players were spotted rejoicing with their families after Argentina’s thrilling victory in the game when he his way onto the pitch.

The chef, social-media-famous for his pinch of salt gesture, posed alongside Argentina players, bit into a medal, held the World Cup trophy, which is forbidden by FIFA, and even kissed it.

The 18-carat gold trophy is estimated to be worth around Sh2.6 billion and FIFA’s website states only winners of the World Cup and heads of state are meant to touch it.

“The original FIFA World Cup Trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state,” FIFA rules state.

On Wednesday, the US Open Cup tweeted: “Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final.”

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

Social media footage saw the Turkish chef desperately trying to get close to Messi, putting his hand on Messi’s shoulder and encouraging him to reluctantly shake his hand, despite his obvious concern, before trying to pull him back again.

In a series of videos posted on his own Instagram, the chef is also seen interrupting the likes of Angel di Maria, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez as they posed with the World Cup, leaving the trio looking rather awkward.

He is known to be a close friend of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and was also seen hanging out at the VIP dais with him during the finals.

Many football fans were left outraged, with a majority taking to social media to call him and FIFA out.

