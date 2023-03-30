Samidoh and Edday’s online banter about beautiful memory elicits reactions





Mugithi maestro Samidoh born Samuel Muchoki and his wife Edday Nderitu have shared a cute memory online by reminiscing about their past together.

In her Facebook post, Edday shared a memory etched in her mind from her nursery school days that attracted her husband’s response.

She recalled the beating she received for planning to miss school and that it still gives her goose pimples.

Being raised by her grandparents, who are now deceased, Edday shared that theirguidance and love shaped her to be who she is now, a strong woman.

“One early morning, as I was headed to school – by then I was in nursery – I bumped into one of my friends chilling by the road. My friend asked me if we should wait for our other friend so that we could all go to school. I accepted the offer. it is still fresh in my mind.” To my surprise, this friend lied and did not want to go to school. All of a sudden my grandfather appeared from nowhere. Let me tell you Maina! The beating I received was brutalit is still fresh in my mind.”

Samidoh in response, to this memory said, “And having known you am sure ni wewe ulimuita on your side!”

Samidoh I Chuckled by the response, Edday ‘defended’ herself, saying, “am a good girl. You know [that], usijaribu kunichomea (Don’t tarnish my street reputation)”

Their responses to each other have amazed their fans, who have asked them to keep their marriage intact despite the ongoing drama bedevilling it.

The two love birds’ marriage has been rocky, with talks of Edday walking out of her marriage sufficing on the internet space.

Late last month, Edday announced that she was done, noting that the last three years had been painful.

She accused nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and Samidoh of rocking her marriage, saying she would not allow her kids to be raised in a polygamous family.

“I have remained faithful to you regardless of [the] disrespect, humiliation, and being trolled on social media; you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted.

I have helped you nurture your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again—I will not raise my kids in a polygamous family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect to my family,” she posted.