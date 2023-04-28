Samidoh and his wife Edday Nderitu expecting their fourth child





Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu is expecting their fourth child.

Edday announced her pregnancy on her social media platforms showing her growing baby bump.

“It is the most powerful creation to have life growing inside you. There is no bigger gift#nothingbutprayers,” Edday wrote.

This comes weeks after the couple celebrated their third child’s first birthday.

The video that made circles online saw Samidoh singing his song Bado Nakupenda to Edday as the couple danced together.

Although Samidoh’s marriage with Edday has over the years been rocked by his relationship with nominated senator Karen Nyamu, the couple have always had their way of rekindling their love.

This has sometimes made Ms Nyamu envious. Case in point is when the couple was recently seen donating food items to needy Kenyans, Ms Nyamu responded by releasing a video of Samidoh serenading her.

Then during the birthday of Samidoh’s daughter, Ms Nyamu, who felt left out, stole the show by posting her daughter’s photos which she captioned: “Okay, due to public demand hehehe. A good dad deserves many children. Happy birthday Neriah Muchoki.”

Meanwhile, news of Edday’s pregnancy has been warmly received by her fans on social media. Here are some the reactions:

“Baby No 4 loading. Congratulations Edday Nderitu . May God bless your journey,” wrote Dianah Kamande.

“Absolutely, thank God for all mothers for carrying life in their wombs. Looking lovely fellow 🐐 Wife and our Global Chairlady wa 🐐 Wives. May the Lord preserve you for this generation in Jesus name. Your Self appointed Vice Chair is happy when you are.❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said Wairimu Kimani.

“Naona umeona unifikie no.4 loading 💕💕🤣Lovely and Beautiful as always 🎊 👏 Congratulations 🎊 💕 love… this time mimi ndio naziliwa 💗,” wrote Bernice Saroni.

“Congratulations 🎈🎊🎉 Edday Nderitu. May God protect you and the unborn child always. Safe delivery in advance,” said Naomi Kiragu.

“The most amazing gift. I pray for all the waiting wombs to be blessed with the wombs,” wrote Faith Kabucho.

