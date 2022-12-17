Samidoh and Karen Nyamu’s latest drama sets social media ablaze

Scene shots from the drama that unfolded at a nightclub in Dubai between Mugithi singer Samidoh his baby mama Senator Karen Nyamu and his wife Edday Nderitu. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Social media users have reacted to the latest drama involving nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, her baby daddy Samidoh and the latter’s wife Edday Nderitu.

This after the popular Kikuyu entertainer was caught in an ugly tiff between his wife and his mistress the senator lving his wife Edday Nderitu and mistress on Friday night at a nightclub in Dubai where Samidoh was set to perform.

Ms Nyamu, who has two children with Samidoh, caused a commotion after she stormed the table where Samidoh was seated with his wife and forcefully sat on his lap.

It took the efforts of those in attendance to calm down the situation by pulling the senator away from the couple in what was meant to be Samidoh’s last show before he returns to Kenya.

On social media, opinion was divided regarding Senator Nyamu’s action and behaviour.

So she was nominated because she can provide such forms of entertainment or what? pic.twitter.com/AFSWbEtYAS — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) December 17, 2022

Lakini Karen Nyamu alikataa kujiheshimu kabisa, why would fly to Dubai to fight for a kanyuinyui? — Cow Girl (@Msnyaguthii) December 17, 2022

Karen Nyamu is not a typical side chic, she has the money, she has power na ni kichwa ngumu, there is no way Samidoh can control her. Akiambia Samidoh I want to see you, ata kama ako north pole, atapanda ndege ampate huko. — Cow Girl (@Msnyaguthii) December 17, 2022

Most of you are shaming Karen Nyamu and this is the situation with women across the country.. maneno ya watu wawili wako na watoto na wameonana kibedroom wachana nayo tu.. pic.twitter.com/ECSeqBkPWZ — Wangare Namu (@lilian_namu) December 17, 2022

Someone teach Karen Nyamu that with her elevation to parliament, she should now be above fighting other women in bars over whatever. — #KenyaFirst (@DonaldKOmoro1) December 17, 2022

Karen Nyamu ni wapi alisikia men leave their wives cause of side chicks? Married men will cheat and cheat but will never divorce because of another girl . Very very rare occurrence. — Beth Kasinga 🌴 (@beth_kasinga) December 17, 2022

Karen nyamu hiyo confidence wueh,edday is an enabler coz there is no way you will be disrespected that much and still stay — Subie Queen ✨✨ (@juanne4life) December 17, 2022

I’m going to need sister senator Karen Nyamu to let it go baby. It’s embarrassing! You’re a whole senator babe. Can’t be fighting in Dubai over that man?? — JESS? (@Zuere) December 17, 2022

“Was samidoh comfortable with that? I think he needs to handle his girlfriend and put some limits especially in the presence of the wife. It’s disrespectful. Again in proverbs 31:1-11 the wise lady warns his son(king) about women. They bring down kings,” said Naomi Muthoni.

“Samidoh is an embarrassment completely… Karen Nyamu is just another drama queen….. Kindly stop reporting about their nonsense..Samidoh can’t be a man and put things in order or he has no frame as man,” opined Arnold Makumba.

“Who will teach Karen Nyamu the chapter 6 on integrity required of an officer holding a public office a high office like senator requires her to get out of all these dramas. Women! women ! I stand to be corrected but she will mess a bright political career in the making for nothing!” Wrote Julieta Louisa.

“Marrying two Kenyan wives! You’re finished! They can even bring their supremacy battle at your Office!” said Timothy Wachira.

“Mental illness symptoms, not love at all, with her stand in society and education this lady needs help. Please help her,” wrote Milicent Yogo.

“Mimi mapenzi ikifika hapa siitaki, (When love gets to this levels, I don’t want it),” said Alice Munge.

“This woman is indeed determined to bring the young man down,” opined Ombongi Wycliffe Nyakundi.