Samidoh eyeing political seat in 2027





Mugithi maestro Samuel Muchoki, popularly known by the stage name as Samidoh, has been in the public limelight for good, bad and at times extremely ugly reasons.

Lately, the Kairitu Gakwa hitmaker, who remains a darling to his fans, has been on the news for his continued illicit affair with nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

The musician, who is married to Edday Nderitu, has sired two children with the politician. His troubled marriage appears to be on the brink of collapse after Edday travelled with their three children to the US in May.

And while Edday is away, love has been blossoming between Samidoh and Ms Nyamu, who have been attending social and family events together.

As drama the surrounding Samidoh and the two women in his life couple continues to unfold, Nairobi News has established that the Kikuyu musician, who is also a police officer, is eyeing a political seat in 2027 General Election.

“I am informed he now wants to venture into politics,” a credible source close to the family revealed.

The source, who sought anonymity, also said Samidoh is considering making his political ambition public in the near future.

The artiste, who hails from Oljororok, Nyandarua County, has lately been involved in charitable exercise in the area, like donating foodstuff through Guitar ya Samidoh initiative.

“My initiative targets the less fortunate in the community, women, needy students as well as the youth,” Samidoh said in April 2023 when he alongside his wife, Edday toured Weru Ward, in Nyandarua County.

The musician has also visited the county in the company of Karen Nyamu to donate foodstuff.

