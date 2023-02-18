Samidoh, Karen Nyamu ‘separately’ meet Nyandarua Governor





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy Mugiithi maestro Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh on Friday met the Governor of Nyandarua County Moses Ndirangu Badilisha.

Although their itinerary was different, the timing of their posts on social media indicate that the two met the governor at different times.

While Samidoh said he discussed matters creative arts with the governor, Senator Nyamu said her discussions with the governor was about how the tourism sector in the region could be revamped.

“Today I paid a courtesy call on Nyandarua county governor, His Excellency Dr Badilisha Kiarie at his office. We discussed his vision to revamp the tourism sector and secure Nyandarua as a pivotal component of the tourism circuit in Kenya for both local and international tourists,” Senator Nyamu said.

Samidoh on his part said: “It was a great day having a round table talk with Nyandarua County governor H.E Dr Kiarie Badilisha and Tourism Board. We discussed how creative arts can be incorporated to promote tourism in our great county. Thank you H.E Dr Kiarie Badilisha for the chance for youths to express their ideas. Looking forward to seeing implementation take place.”

Samidoh and Senator Nyamu have been making news since the beginning of the year with endless drama, the height of which was an ugly confrontation between the senator and the musician’s wife, Edday Nderitu, last month in a Dubia nightclub.

During the incident Ms Nyamu caused a scene by storming a table where Samidoh and his wife were seated and even attempting to sit on the musician’s lap.

In the ensuing back and forth between Samidoh and Nyamu that last days, the senator eventually claim that she had made a conscious decision to end the relationship with the father of her two children.

“I know I could have called him and ended it quietly but I decided to make this as public as the drama and controversy has been,” she said.