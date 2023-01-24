Samidoh responds to DP Gachagua reprimand to handle Karen Namu





Mugiithi singer Samuel Muchoki has responded to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua public message to him.

Yesterday during a burial ceremony in Gatundu, DP Gachagua weighed in on the drama revolving around Mugiithi singer Samidoh and his two women–nominated senator Karen Nyamu, and his wife, Edday Nderitu.

Gachagua went on to say that they would discipline the singer if he cannot manage his home.

“Sasa wewe Samidoh wewe ni rafiki yangu na unajua vile tunakupenda? Si tunapenda huyu Samidoh na nyimbo zake?

“Lakini kuna mahali anatuangusha kidogo, sasa wewe Samidoh ucontrol hii watu yako,” Gachagua said in part as the crowd cheered in.

This can be easily translated as;

“Samidoh, we love you and your good music but there is somewhere you are letting us down. You have to control your people.”

Gachagua speaking at the burial of Moses Kuria’s sister in Gatundu added that Samidoh risks disciplinary action if the behaviour persists.

He added that if Samidoh does not stop the dramas, he will be barred from traveling abroad with any of his women.

“There is no elephant that is not able to carry its tasks. What you do Samidoh, you travel alone so that we are not embarrassed in the diaspora. When you go and cause dramas there, they get used to us and we do not want our issues all over.

“If you cannot control that yet you are our officer, we will deny you a visa and discipline you.”

A keen Samidoh has taken to his Instagram to comment, saying that every good person has a past and an even brighter future.

Quoting CS Moses Kuria’s quote, Samidoh said, “Every angel has a past and every sinner has a future. ~Hon Moses Kuria.”

Gachagua’s statement came after Samidoh’s two baby mamas Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu almost got physical during his Mugiithi show in Dubai on December 16, 2022.

Samidoh’s wife, Edday and his baby mama nominated senator Karen Nyamu, met at the venue and chaos almost broke out.

Karen has since allegedly ended her relationship with Mugithi artiste Samidoh if her social media posts are anything to go by.

In a series of posts on her Instastories, Nyamu said she decided to end her involvement with her baby daddy and now ex.

Nyamu further wrote that she had no regrets about what happened in Dubai, promising that the incident was the last.

