Samidoh reveals newborn daughter’s face





Mugithi song bird Samuel Muchoki, alias Samidoh, has unveiled her newly born daughter for the first time.

Posting her on his socials together with his other son, the singer wrote; “Big brother roles♥️.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd8z4juMwmE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Samidoh’s love life has had its equal share of controversy having reported to have sired two kids out of wedlock with Nairobi politician Karen Nyamu.

This has, however, not stopped his wife Edday Nderitu of supporting him.

Nyamu and Nderitu are reported to have welcomed Samidoh’s kids at the same time.

Nyamu recently welcomed a baby girl whom she named Njeri.

The gender reveal came weeks after the controversial Nyamu suggested singer Samidoh is not the unborn child’s dad.

“He should stop suspecting himself because I did not tell him he is the father,” said Nyamu, in a response to a fan.