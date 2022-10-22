Samidoh USA tour begins, Karen Nyamu reacts





Popular Mugithi artiste Samidoh has announced that his USA music tour begins this weekend and shall return during the Christmas festivities.

In a post, the policeman-turned-singer said, “Samidoh US Tour kicks off this weekend. My Boston peeps, are your dancing shoes ready? See you this Saturday.

Next, we visit Arizona, Kansas, Spokane, Seattle, Los Angeles, Indiana, Atlanta, Ohio, Baltimore and Texas. Nitakupata wapi? Get your tickets now, mapema ndio best!!”

Samidoh, who arrived three days ago, had shared that he would tour USA, UK and Qatar in the two months of his international tours.

A day before jetting out, Samidoh’s baby mama Karen Nyamu told her married boyfriend that their children would miss him.

In her Instagram stories, the controversial nominated Senator said, “Poor babies will miss daddy the most. May you have a successful tour. Rathimwo and have fun ithe wa twana (Be blessed and have fun father of the children).”

The two have been enjoying a frosty relationship with their drama spewing in public, and although they have their good days, Nyamu never shies from showing that her baby daddy is an ever-present fixture in their kid’s life.

Hours before his tour began, Karen wrote on her socials, “All this social media sh*t doesn’t matter. Make sure you are happy in real life.”

During her swearing-in, the Kikuyu Mugithi kingpin, in the company of Nyamu’s two children, flocked to the senate to witness the moment.

Born Samuel Muchoki, Samidoh is married to Edday Nderitu, his wife of 12 years.

However, she is embroiled in one scandal after the other, involving her husband and baby mama, with her lamenting about mistresses who believe they are better than wives and want to take their places.

In a post that was geared at calling out side chics, Edday said, “It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family then comes a side chick who thinks she’s better than the wife, then comes children who suffer because of two selfish people and that’s why suicide in pre-teens and teens has increased.”

