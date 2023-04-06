Samidoh’s cousin slams Karen Nyamu for affair with a married man





Bernice Saroni, the cousin to Mugithi star Samuel Muchoki known by his stage name Samidoh, has slammed Karen Nyamu for having an affair with a married man.

In a message seemingly directed to the nominated senator who is in an illicit affair with the musician, Saroni says having a married man is like being in a world of competition.

Samidoh’s cousin further argues that the woman will always fight for her space. She terms it as the worst experience in life.

“The worst thing of dating a married man, you will always be in a world of competition,” she wrote on her official Facebook page.

Bernice said that she would never be a woman in a relationship or an affair with a married man, to her, that is a route she cannot take.

“Then jealousy weeeeh…I can’t,” further reads the message.

According to Saroni’s profile status, she is a Mental Health Therapist working at a Traumatic Injury Facility in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts, officially the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, is the most populous state in the New England region of the North Eastern United States (US).

Last year she hosted Samidoh, where the artist had been invited to the US for gigs.

She could post online photos of them during the tour, a move that ostensibly did not go well with Karen Nyamu, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party-nominated senator.

Samidoh also visited Dubai before he got back in the country, and Karen, who unexpectedly joined him, nearly engaged in a fistfight with the artist’s first wife, Edday Nderitu.

Samidoh, also a police officer, has sired two children with Karen, while 15 years of marriage with Edday, has bore three children.

Early this year, Edday expressed her dissatisfaction with their continued illicit affair, threatening to quit the marriage.

The couple has since mended fences following the recent events.

