Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu turns to God after days of drama in her marriage





Mugithi maestro Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu now appear to have turned to God amid the current turmoil in her marriage.

With the latest drama being the surfacing of photos of her husband and his baby mama Karen Nyamu during their daughter’s first birthday, Edday has now shared a prayer on her Facebook asking God to remember and have mercy on her.

“Oh God, remember me. Have mercy on me, Lord. This is the most powerful prayer that always gets God’s attention. God remembered Sarah, he opened her womb. God remembered Hannah, she got pregnant. God remembered Samson, his hair started growing. This is a call for God’s mercy. May God remember you, your children, and your family,” she wrote.

Also read: Scorned Woman – Edday should have kicked Samidoh’s behind to the curb a long time ago

Last week Edday poured out her frustrations online with revelations of her troubled marriage, more so in the last three years. She spoke at length of how Ms Nyamu has wrecked her home.

This was after the nominated senator posted photos of herself in the company of Samidoh during at the burial of a sister-in-law to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The mother of three lamented the pain and humiliation she has been subjected to by her husband and the senator.

“I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect to my family,” she said.

Also read: Karen Nyamu’s close friend hints ‘secret marriage’ of senator and Mugithi singer

In response, Samidoh penned a cryptic message to Edday asking why one should worry about where one is today instead of where one will reach tomorrow. In the message, he said nobody can see the stars during the day but should wait for the night for their time to shine.

Likewise Ms Nyamu did not let Edday’s post slide, saying the real evil was not her, while responding to a fan who had called her out for being a home-wrecker.

She further explained that she had only shared photos taken at a burial ceremony which was attended by many other people.

Also read: Samidoh and Edday Nderitu. Who cheated first?