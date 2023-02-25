Samidoh’s wife now gets moral support from Bonfire boss Sarah Kabu





Bonfire Adventures Managing Director Sarah Kabu has offered moral support to Edday Nderitu, the wife of Mugithii singer Samidoh, while urging her to remember her prayers.

On Friday Edday announced that she was separating from her hubby after 15 years of marriage, citing the atrocities she had faced, especially in the last three years as a result of her husband’s affair with nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

Edday’s angry outburst on social media was ignited by Nyamu’s post on her socials showing her and Samidoh together during a burial ceremony of DP Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law. In her defense, Senator Nyamu said the post was just about the burial and not what people thought it was.

Ironically, late last month, Ms Nyamu, who is a lawyer, announced that she had broken up with Samidoh following an incident late last year when she caused a scene in a Dubai nightclub where the singer was performing.

Reacting to the unfolding saga, Mrs Kabu those close to Edday to stand with her and make sure her blood pressure is closely monitored.

She also offered some advise to women who were going through a similar experience.

“You are responsible for your own happiness. Depression is a soft killer. Marriage is work by two people,” Mrs Kabu said.

The Bonfire boss had her own marital woes sometime last year before she got marriage back on track. At the time she accused her husband, Simon Kabu, of partnership with her stepdaughter to deny her access to her children.

She would then issue a public apology and in an interview with Nairobi News said that at the height of their marital turmoil they considered separation but eventually resolved their differences.

“We once tried to separate but we couldn’t, so we have decided to stay together,” she said then.

