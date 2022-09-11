Samidoh’s wife reacts after musician attends Karen Nyamu’s swearing-in at Senate

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu at the swearing-in ceremony at the senate

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu at the swearing-in ceremony at the senate





Last week’s move by musician Samidoh to attend his baby mama Karen Nyamu’s swearing-in ceremony at the Senate has seemingly put him at cross roads with his wife.

Nyamu was sworn in as a nominated Senator.

In a social media post, Samidoh’s wife, namely Edday Nderitu, has suggested he doesn’t respect his marriage.

“It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family,” she said in the Facebook post.

Without mentioning names, Nderitu also appeared to refer to Nyamu, whom she’s had constant beef with, as a side-chick.

“Then comes a side chick who thinks she’s better than the wife, then comes children who suffer because of two selfish people and that’s why suicide in pre teens and teens has increased…”

Donned in a crisp suit and matching ties, Samidoh, born Samuel Muchoki, was in Parliament when Karen Nyamu was sworn in as a nominated Senator. Also present were the couples two kids.

This is the latest controversy to follow the Samidoh, also a policeman, and his family consisting his legally married wife and baby mama.

A few months back, Nyamu claimed, in an Instagram Live session, that the Mugithi singer had beaten her up and damaged her phone, and promised to report the matter to police.

She further announced that she was expecting his second child.

Samidoh has repeatedly apologised for fathering the kids with Nyamu, even terming it a ‘mistake’.

Nderitu meanwhile has seldom hidden her dislike for Nyamu and at one point even publicly campaigned for her ‘co-wife’s’ opponent namely Julie Kabogo in the August 2022 polls.

Nyamu has in the past publicly apologized to Samidoh’s wife for being involved with her husband.

But Nyamu has also claimed she helped her co-wife get government business to the tunes of millions of shillings.

