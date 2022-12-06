Samidoh’s wife to fly to Dubai for reunion after 3-months apart





Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu will be attending one of his Mugiithi shows in Dubai before he returns to Kenya.

Samidoh has been on tour since October and he will be ending the tour in the Gulf state.

Edday celebrated the husband’s tour by commenting on a post by Bernice Saroni – Samidoh’s promoter – thanking her for taking care of her husband during the US tour.

Bernice described Samidoh’s as an amazing one full of adventures.

“Back to Boston safely we thank God for keeping us safe it was an amazing six weeks tour full of fun and

Adventures, thank you Waweru Uyu for keeping us in check, Samidoh it was great working with you, you had such a vibe.”

Bernice went ahead to tag Samidoh’s wife on the post informing her that her husband was in safe hands.

She then stated that she would be meeting her in Dubai for his final Mugiithi show.

Well, Edday, responded to the post thanking her for being an amazing soul.

She went ahead to state that she would be in Dubai to pick up her husband as the family missed her so much.

“Thanks so much, gal for taking care of my hubby, you’re such an amazing soul, thanks to God the tour was successful, Can’t wait to see him we miss him, see you in Dubai on the 17th hun.”

This is the first time Samidoh’s wife has commented about her husband’s relationship with Bernice.

Samidoh has been trending on social media with allegations he was seeing Bernice the voluptuous lady who is hosting him in the US.

The story trended even more after his baby mama Karen Nyamu came out to address some things fans wondered about.

Bernice then brutally blasted the singer’s baby mama after Karen shared a screenshot that suggested they are friends.

The two exchanged words online and fans even thought that Karen went to the US to check on her man although it turned out that she was in the US for work.

Their beef escalated when the nominated senator made some provocative comments about Bernice Saroni.

Fans were amazed by Samidoh’s wife after she ignored all the drama that surrounded her husband since he started his US tour in October.

Edday’s fans have flocked to the comment section with many praising her for being wise and standing with her husband.

Juliana Geoffrey: Edday Nderitu you ooze wisdom, you kept quiet all through, then Boom! You confirm what was in our majority minds, Kuna mtu hapa anaumia.

Mamake Kenda: Edday Nderitu now this! When the head coach speaks everyone obeys. Sasa kelele zinyamaze.”

