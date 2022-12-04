Samson Cheragei questions Muhoozi’s Twitter absence





Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has questioned the silence of President Yoweri Museveni’s son on Twitter.

The vocal Cheragei wondered is Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, had taken a break from social media following his promotion to General in the Uganda’s People Defence Forces (UPDF).

Where is General @mkainerugaba muhoozi kainerugaba ? we miss your bazooka tweets attacks/surveillance tweets ? Ama after promotion ukaingia chini ya maji yawa !! — Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei (@scherargei) December 3, 2022

Muhoozi resurfaced online on Friday, December 2, 2022, after a three-week break.

Whispered to be among the favourites to succeed his father who’s ruled Uganda for close to four decades, Muhoozi is best known for his controversial comments which have caused a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda in the recent past.

In some of the tweets, Muhoozi suggested he needs two weeks to forcefully take over Nairobi.

Prior to the suggestion, he questioned his ‘big’ brother, namely former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision not to contest for a third term in office. The former president was barred by law from contesting.

Muhoozi has also shared controversial tweets touching on Russia and Ethiopia.

Also read: KCB, KNCCI partner to support micro, small, and medium enterprises

Actor Njoro wa Uba bags Kalasha award

Sakaja trains guns on ‘noisy’ churches