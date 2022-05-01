Samuel Eto’o tours Kenyan Coast with family

Samuel Eto'o in Malindi, a town at the Kenyan Coast, alongside his family. PHOTO: COURTESY

Celebrated football icon Samuel Eto’o has been holidaying in Kenya.

The retired Cameroonian footballer enjoyed his vacation with his family in Malindi along the Kenyan Coast and only posted when leaving the exquisite tourist attraction town.

“THANK YOU MALINDI ❤️❤️❤️❤️️❤️❤️. #familylove❤️❤️❤️,” he posted on his socials.

Eto’o is considered among the most talented players the African continent has produced.

As a deadly striker, he turned out for some of the world’s famous sides including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea in Europe, winning league titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The Cameroonian was a teammate of Kenya’s Mcdonald Mariga at Inter Milan.

The duo was coached by celebrated coach Jose Mourinho.

Having won the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon Eto’o also played at the Fifa World Cup.

The 41-year-old was recently elected president of Cameroon Football Association president and helped the team qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Malindi town located along the Kenyan Coast is considered among the best tourist destination in Africa complete with white sandy beaches and sumptuous resorts where one can unwind on holidays.

Besides, Kenya is considered the top tourist destination places in Africa with an estimated one million visitors visiting the country each year.